Bills reportedly bench Nathan Peterman after one start again, turn to rookie Josh Allen

For the second time in two years, Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman will be benched after one disastrous start. According to a report from ESPN.com's Chris Mortensen, Peterman is no longer the Bills' starting quarterback. Instead, rookie passer Josh Allen will start in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Peterman was simply terrible in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, completing just 5 of 18 passes for 24 yards and throwing two interceptions. He was removed from the game in favor of Allen, who went 6 of 15 for 74 yards.

It was Peterman's third start of his career, and this one was somehow better than his first. Last year, in a matchup with the Chargers, Peterman went 6 of 14 for 66 yards and five interceptions in the first half alone, before being replaced by Tyrod Taylor, who was named the full-time starter again. Peterman started another game later in the season (the snow globe game against the Colts) when Taylor had to miss the game due to injury. Once Taylor was healthy, he resumed his place in the starting lineup.

The Bills traded Taylor to Cleveland during the offseason, then signed AJ McCarron and traded up to draft Allen. It looked like Peterman would be an afterthought on their quarterback depth chart. Instead, they traded McCarron to Oakland shortly before the start of the season and named Peterman the starter and planned to give Allen a few games on the bench before bringing him into the lineup. But Peterman's epically bad performance rendered that plan moot. (Among the 755 players in NFL history who have thrown at least 50 passes, Peterman's 25.7 career passer rating ranks 696th.)

Now, Allen must begin his career by facing the Chargers and Vikings defenses in back-to-back weeks, a tough task for any quarterback, let alone a rookie making his first career start.