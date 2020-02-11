Bills restructure defensive tackle Star Lotulelei's contract ahead of 2020 offseason
Lotulelei's salary is now fully guaranteed
The Buffalo Bills are restructuring one of their starter's contracts heading into this offseason, as they begin to get their finances in order before attacking free agency. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Bills and starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei have agreed to a restructured contract for the final three years of his deal. For 2020, Lotulelei's base salary drops by $1.75 million but becomes fully guaranteed. Additionally, $2.5 million in injury guarantees for 2021 was added.
Lotulelei has started every game for the Bills over the past two seasons, after signing a five-year deal with Buffalo heading into 2018. The former First-team All-American from Utah was originally drafted by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.
His best years came in Carolina, but he did record 19 combined tackles, two sacks, and his first career interception this season as the Bills finished with a 10-6 record. In the 22-19 loss to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round, Lotulelei made two combined tackles. He was a big part of the defensive front that allowed just 103.1 rushing yards per game in the regular season, which ranked 10th in the league.
The Bills enter the 2020 offseason with a good amount of money to work with. According to Spotrac, they currently have north of $81 million in cap space, which ranks fourth in the league. The Bills do have some free agents to re-sign, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, cornerback Kevin Johnson and defensive end Shaq Lawson are in line for new deals.
