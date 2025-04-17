Tre'Davious White is headed back to Buffalo. The cornerback and the his former team, the Buffalo Bills, agreed to a one-year deal with a maximum value $6.8 million, per his agent at Universal Sports.

White played in Buffalo from 2017 to 2023, during which he was named first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler twice.

The former first rounder signed a one-year, $4.25 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2024 season. The Rams benched White after a rocky start during which he allowed four touchdowns. L.A. then sent the cornerback and a seventh-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft to the Baltimore Ravens for a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 30-year-old started four games with the Rams and played in seven games (with no starts) for the Ravens as their fourth corner. He finished with 22 total tackles, including 16 solo tackles, and five passes defended in 2024, between the two squads.

In his eight-year career, White has dealt with numerous injuries, including an ACL tear in 2021 and an Achilles tear in 2023. He's played in 93 total games, with 86 starts, logging 333 total tackles, including 258 solo, 73 passes defended, 18 interceptions, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 3.0 sacks.