The Buffalo Bills are reuniting with safety Jordan Poyer, his agents told NFL insider Jordan Schultz. A former All-Pro, Poyer played for the Bills from 2017-2023 before spending a season with the Miami Dolphins.

Poyer is expected to join the Bills' practice squad, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Bills announced their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, with Damar Hamlin, Taylor Rapp and Cole Bishop making the cut at safety. We'll see whether Poyer can crack the roster at some point this fall.

This signing may be worth a shot to see whether Poyer can return to something resembling his 2021 season, when he earned All-Pro honors. That year, Poyer amassed 93 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks and five interceptions.

In 2024, Poyer signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins and started 16 games for them. At the age of 33, Poyer's performance dipped, but the Bills are banking on an improvement in a more familiar environment.

A seventh-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013, Poyer didn't truly break out until his first season with the Bills in 2017. Throughout his 12 NFL seasons, which include 133 starts, Poyer has tallied 904 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 24 interceptions.

Poyer is not the only notable reunion in the Bills' secondary this year. Veteran cornerback and 2019 All-Pro Tre'Davious White, who split the 2024 campaign between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens, came back to Buffalo this offseason as well.

Buffalo is trying to stabilize a defensive backfield that had its share of flaws last year. The Bills ranked No. 24 in total pass yards allowed, and their third-down defense was even worse. Buffalo ranked No. 30 in that category, allowing opponents to pick up a fresh set of downs 44.5% of the time.