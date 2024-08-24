Frank Gore Jr. said he would "prove people wrong" after he wasn't selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. He certainly did so on Saturday, recording his first 100-yard game in the NFL during the Buffalo Bills' preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

With his father -- future Hall of Fame running back Frank Gore -- in attendance, Gore rushed for 101 yards on 18 carries. His big day included a five-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. The score included Gore breaking several tackles before he found pay dirt.

Earlier in the game, Gore ripped off a 17-yard run that helped set up the Bills' first touchdown of the day. The run was an impressive display of Gore's vision and ability to get to the outside.

Gore had 21 yards on seven carries in Buffalo's preseason opener against the Chicago Bears. In Pittsburgh a week later, Gore had eight carries for 41 yards that included a 19-yard run and five straight carries on Buffalo's final scoring drive.

Frank Gore Jr. BUF • RB • #20 Att 15 Yds 62 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

While Gore still faces an uphill battle when it comes to making the team's 53-man roster, it's safe to say that Saturday's game helped his cause. If anything, Gore's performance this preseason could possibly lead to a spot on another team's roster if the Bills either release him or place him on their practice squad.