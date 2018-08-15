Bills rookie Josh Allen responds after Jalen Ramsey calls him a 'trash' NFL quarterback

For not knowing Josh Allen, Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has a lot to say about the Bills' rookie quarterback. It started back in May, when Ramsey, one of the NFL's best cornerbacks, took a shot at Allen one throw into his NFL career. On Wednesday, it continued, when Ramsey described Allen as "trash."

"I don't care what nobody say. He's trash. And it's gonna show too," Ramsey told GQ.com's Clay Skipper. "That's a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I'm excited as hell. I hope he's their starting quarterback. He played at Wyoming. Every time they played a big school -- like, they played Iowa State, which is not a big school in my opinion because I went to Florida State, and he threw five interceptions, and they lost by a couple touchdowns or something like that. He never beat a big school. If you look at his games against big schools, it was always hella interceptions, hella turnovers. It's like: Yo, if you're this good, why couldn't you do better? He fits that mold, he's a big, tall quarterback. Big arm, supposedly. I don't see it, personally."

There is healthy skepticism whether Allen will ever approach anything resembling a franchise player. At issue: Even though the team traded up from No. 12 to No. 7 to draft him, Allen's college numbers at Wyoming were pedestrian; he completed just 56.3 percent of his passes last season, ranked 72nd in the country in passing efficiency, and struggled against better teams.

Either way, each time Ramsey had weighed in on Allen, the rookie has been asked about it. In May, Allen said he didn't take the initial slight personally. On Wednesday, he was slightly less diplomatic.

"He's not on my team, he's not my teammate," Allen said, via WGR's Sal Capaccio. "It doesn't bother me. … I don't care one bit. I care about my teammates, what my teammates think about me."

Allen wasn't the only quarterback Ramsey criticized. Far from it, in fact; according to the Jaguars cornerback, Joe Flacco "sucks," Andrew Luck really isn't that good, Ben Roethilsberger's "decent at best" and Jared Goff is "average to above average."

Thanks to NFL Research, we know exactly how Ramsey has performed against those quarterbacks, as well as those he likes (they exist!).

Based on @jalenramsey comments in @GQMagazine, here is how he fared against each QB organized by his reviews.



Opposing 👍QBs: 3 TD, INT, 87.2 passer rating when Ramsey was in coverage



Opposing 👎QBs: TD, 5 INT, 69.0 passer rating when Ramsey was in coverage pic.twitter.com/YXANjozGF1 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) August 15, 2018

In case you're wondering, the Bills host the Jaguars in Week 12.