Bills rookie Josh Allen responds after Jalen Ramsey calls him a 'trash' NFL quarterback
Ramsey, the Jaguars' star cornerback, isn't a big fan of the Bills' first-round pick
For not knowing Josh Allen, Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has a lot to say about the Bills' rookie quarterback. It started back in May, when Ramsey, one of the NFL's best cornerbacks, took a shot at Allen one throw into his NFL career. On Wednesday, it continued, when Ramsey described Allen as "trash."
"I don't care what nobody say. He's trash. And it's gonna show too," Ramsey told GQ.com's Clay Skipper. "That's a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I'm excited as hell. I hope he's their starting quarterback. He played at Wyoming. Every time they played a big school -- like, they played Iowa State, which is not a big school in my opinion because I went to Florida State, and he threw five interceptions, and they lost by a couple touchdowns or something like that. He never beat a big school. If you look at his games against big schools, it was always hella interceptions, hella turnovers. It's like: Yo, if you're this good, why couldn't you do better? He fits that mold, he's a big, tall quarterback. Big arm, supposedly. I don't see it, personally."
There is healthy skepticism whether Allen will ever approach anything resembling a franchise player. At issue: Even though the team traded up from No. 12 to No. 7 to draft him, Allen's college numbers at Wyoming were pedestrian; he completed just 56.3 percent of his passes last season, ranked 72nd in the country in passing efficiency, and struggled against better teams.
Either way, each time Ramsey had weighed in on Allen, the rookie has been asked about it. In May, Allen said he didn't take the initial slight personally. On Wednesday, he was slightly less diplomatic.
"He's not on my team, he's not my teammate," Allen said, via WGR's Sal Capaccio. "It doesn't bother me. … I don't care one bit. I care about my teammates, what my teammates think about me."
Allen wasn't the only quarterback Ramsey criticized. Far from it, in fact; according to the Jaguars cornerback, Joe Flacco "sucks," Andrew Luck really isn't that good, Ben Roethilsberger's "decent at best" and Jared Goff is "average to above average."
Thanks to NFL Research, we know exactly how Ramsey has performed against those quarterbacks, as well as those he likes (they exist!).
In case you're wondering, the Bills host the Jaguars in Week 12.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eagles fan trolls Pats with billboard
The fan bought the billboard ahead of a preseason Super Bowl LII rematch on Thursday
-
Steelers' QB throws deflated football
Rudolph reiterated that throwing a deflated football is not, in fact, an advantage for a q...
-
How to watch Week 2 of the NFL preseason
From a Super Bowl rematch to a Jaguars-Vikings showdown, here's everything you need to kno...
-
Expect Redskins, Jets to be feisty
Both teams have showed team unity and a certain toughness, as well as some unsung talent
-
LOOK: Fight breaks out at Texans camp
Things are getting scrappy as the summer winds down
-
'Hard Knocks' Week 2 Power Rankings
Who stole the show in the second episode of the popular HBO show? We've got your rankings