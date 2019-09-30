Bills safety critical of hit on Josh Allen: 'If we did that to Tom Brady, there's no way we'd continue to play'

The Buffalo Bills had to experience one of the nastiest hits in the NFL this season, when starting quarterback Josh Allen took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones that knocked Allen out of the game with a concussion. While Allen was out of the game, Jones continued to play for the Patriots. Bills safety Micah Hyde didn't hide his frustration that Jones was allowed to continue playing.

"The first thing that came out of my mouth on the sideline (was) 'If one of us had did that to 12 (Tom Brady), we wouldn't have been in the game anymore.'" Hyde said, via Matt Parrino of NYup.com. "There's no way we would continue to play in that game."

Allen struggled to get the Bills offense going in the Bills' 16-10 loss to the Patriots. He finished 13-of-28 for 153 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions and a 24.0 passer rating. When Allen was getting tackled by Patriots defensive back Duron Harmon, Jones delivered the helmet-to-helmet hit as Allen was going down to the ground.

"There's no room in football for that," said Bills head coach Sean McDermott. "It's a shame to see a player like Josh, or any player for that matter, go down on a hit like that.

"I asked for an explanation. I thought he should have been thrown out. Other than that, I am not going to get into that at all. That is for the league to get into."

Jones was flagged for unnecessary roughness, which was offset for offensive holding. The only player who was "ejected" from the game was Allen, who suffered a concussion and was unable to return.

"Obviously that's our quarterback and we ride or die with him," Hyde said. "To see that happen - Josh didn't slide, but at the end of the day it doesn't matter if that's a running back you can't (hit someone) head-to-head."

The recent report suggesting Jones will be fined but not suspended for his hit on Allen certainly won't ease the frustration in Buffalo after a close divisional loss to New England in Week 4.