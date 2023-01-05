The Buffalo Bills have provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest in the first quarter of Monday's postponed matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. The team notes that the 24-year-old has shown "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours."

"Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the Bills statement reads. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received."

In the aftermath of Hamlin's collapse, there has been an outpouring of support for him via donations to a GoFundMe that was originally established in 2020 by Hamlin for a toy drive in Pittsburgh. While the initial goal was $2,500, it has since leaped to over $7.2 million with various NFL figures, fans, and supporters donating to the cause.

In conjunction with this positive update from the team on Thursday came a statement from Hamlin's agency, Agency 1 Sports, where they also noted that he has made "substantial improvement."

"The outpouring of support for Damar across the nation has been amazing," says the agency. "Thank you for the calls, messages, and emails. Damar has made substantial improvement overnight. We are so thankful for all of the first responders, doctors, and hospital staff, and everyone who has played a role in this process. Please continue to pray for Damar and we will provide updates as they are available."

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed on Thursday morning that Hamlin's father, Mario, did relay a positive update to the team when speaking to them on Wednesday evening.

Per a previous statement from the Bills, Hamlin's heartbeat was restored on the field after collapsing on Monday night, and was then transferred via ambulance to UC Medical Center. Buffalo's matchup with Cincinnati was then postponed and it is currently unclear when/if that game will be resumed at some point in the future.

The Bills are expected to practice for the first time since the incident on Thursday leading up to their matchup with the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.