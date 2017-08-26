Bills send Marcell Dareus home for rules violation ahead of game against Ravens

The Bills will face the Ravens in Saturday's preseason game without former first-round pick Marcell Dareus, who was sent home for violating a team rule, reports CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora.

At Ravens/Bills, have learned that Marcell Dareus has been sent home from Baltimore for violating a team rule — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 26, 2017 Bills new regime doing yeoman's work trying to change culture here. Loosey-goosey Rex Ryan days long over. Dareus long been an issue — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 26, 2017

First-year Bills general manager Brandon Beane confirmed as much a short time later.

GM Beane on Marcell Dareus: "Sean and I are going to do things the right way. He violated a team rule, so we sent him home. Disappointing." pic.twitter.com/PlLUkNZXKv — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) August 26, 2017

Dareus, the third-overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, missed the first four games of the 2016 season because he was suspended for violating the league's substance abuse policy. At the time the suspension was announced, Dareus issued this statement to his Instagram account:

With deepest regrets I want to apologize to the @BuffaloBills organization, my fans, my family and the entire NFL football community for the incident that led to me missing 4 games for the upcoming 2016-2017 season. I will not #makeexcuses for the events in question and will allow the process to proceed as is required by the @NFL; however, please know and understand I am committed to the game and am more committed to my #Billsorganization and fans. This temporary setback will only fuel my desire and commitment to bring #Buffalochampionships and the #SuperBowl. I ask at this time that you continue to #believe in me and I will continue to invest all that I have to bring honor and respect to the organization and my fans and ultimately bring #Buffalomafia what it deserves - a #SuperBowl! Thank you for continuing to support me - I will rise above this setback, as with every challenge brings an opportunity for growth and supreme #success!

In Sept. 2015, the Bills signed Dareus to a six-year extension worth $108 million that included $65 million in guarantees and a $25 million signing bonus. This fact wasn't lost on the front office in light of recent developments.