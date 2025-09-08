The first full Sunday of the 2025 NFL season is officially in the books, and it was a wild one.

The Buffalo Bills pulled off the craziest win of the day by overcoming a 15-point deficit in the final five minutes to beat the Baltimore Ravens, 41-40. A comeback like that is something you almost never see in the NFL. As a matter of fact, NFL teams had combined to lose 717 straight games dating to 2017 when trailing by 15 or more points in the fourth quarter with FIVE minutes left. Basically, the Bills were able to do what 717 other teams couldn't.

With the miraculous comeback, the Bills actually became the FIRST team in NFL history to win a game where they were trailing by at least 15 points with FOUR MINUTES left to play. At the four-minute mark, the Bills were trailing the Ravens 40-25, but they still managed to win. Josh Allen hit Keon Coleman for a 10-yard touchdown with 3:56 left to play to start the comeback.

Here are a few other wild notes from the game:

Allen went off in the fourth quarter. The Bills QB threw for 251 yards in the fourth quarter alone while also totaling three touchdowns (one passing, two rushing). That performance made him the only QB over the past 35 seasons to record at least 250 total yards and three touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a win. Overall, Allen threw for 394 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Ravens loss ends 277-game winning streak by NFL teams. Going into Sunday night, NFL teams were 277-0 all time when scoring at least 40 points and rushing for at least 235 yards, but that streak ended with the Bills pulling off a stunning comeback. The Ravens totaled 238 yards on the ground in the loss.

The Bills' historical win had the CBS Sports research department working overtime on Sunday night, and with that in mind, here are 14 more wild stats they found from Week 1:

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Awesome. With Daniel Jones at QB, the Colts scored on all seven of their possessions, making them the first team since 1977 to have at least seven possessions in a game and score on ALL OF THEM. Jones threw for 272 yards and a touchdown while adding another two rushing touchdowns in Indy's 33-8 win over Miami. Colts end ugly drought. The Colts' win over the Dolphins was their first Week 1 win since 2013. Over the past 11 seasons, they had gone 0-10-1, which was the second-longest streak in NFL history without an opening week win (The Browns lost 17 straight openers from 2005 to 2021). Bills miraculous comeback. With four minutes left to play, the Bills were trailing the Ravens 40-25, but they still managed to win, making Buffalo the first team in NFL history to win a game after trailing by 15 points or more in the final four minutes of play. Aaron Rodgers ties a Tom Brady record. The Steelers QB threw four TD passes with zero interceptions against the Jets, marking the 28th time in his career that he's hit those numbers. That means he's not tied with Tom Brady for the most games in NFL history with at least four TD passes and zero picks. Rodgers also set the record for most TD passes by a QB in a Steelers debut. Rodgers also threw for 244 yards, making him the FIRST QB in NFL history to throw for at least 240 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions in a debut game with a new team. Boswell boots his way into Steelers record book. The Steelers kicker drilled a 60-yard field goal with just over a minute left to provide the winning points in Pittsburgh's win over the Jets. It was the longest field goal of Boswell's career and the longest in franchise history. Pete Carroll is beating Father Time. With the Raiders' 20-13 win over the Patriots, Carroll became the oldest coach in NFL history to win a game at 73 years and 357 days old (Carroll turns 74 on Sept. 15). Jahmyr Gibbs makes unfortunate history. The Lions running back caught 10 passes for 31 yards against the Packers on Sunday, giving him the fewest yards in NFL history for a player who caught at least 10 passes in a game. Gibbs broke a record that was previously held by Alvin Kamara, who caught 10 passes for 33 yards in a game back in 2023. Buccaneers rookie pulls off rare feat. Emeka Ebuka caught two touchdown passes in Tampa Bay's 23-20 win over the Falcons. His second TD came with just 59 seconds left, making him just the second player since 1970 to catch a game-winning TD in the final minute of his first career game. The only other time it happened came in 2004 when Ernest Wilford caught a 7-yard pass from Byron Leftwich on the final play of the game to give Jacksonville a 13-10 win over Buffalo. Bengals win with no offense. The Bengals beat the Browns 17-16 despite putting up just 141 yards of offense. The win marked the first time in 55 years that the Bengals won a game where they were held under 150 yards. The Bengals had -18 yards in the fourth quarter, which was the fewest yards by an NFL team in a fourth quarter since at least 1991. Giant disappointment. The Giants didn't score a touchdown in their 21-6 loss to the Commanders, marking the third straight year that they didn't score a TD in Week 1. This is the first time a team has gone without a TD for three straight openers since the Lions did it from 1940 through 1942. The Giants are also the first team since the 2006-08 Raiders to lose three straight openers by at least 15 points. Being the top pick isn't all it's crack up to be. Cameron Ward was the 17th QB since 2003 to be taken with the No. 1 overall pick and if those quarterbacks all have something in common, it's that they always lose their first game. With the Titans' 20-12 loss to Denver, all quarterbacks who have been taken with the top pick over the past 22 years are now a combined 1-15-1 in their first career start. Josh Jacobs scores again. The Packers running back scored a touchdown against Detroit, marking the 10th straight game that he's scored at least one rushing TD. That's the fourth-longest streak in NFL history, trailing only LaDainian Tomlinson (12 straight games in 2004), Jonathan Taylor (11 in 2021) and Priest Holmes (11 in 2002). Stafford hits 60,000. The Rams QB threw for 245 yards against the Texans, which gives him 60,054 for his career. Stafford hit that number in 223 games, which is tied with Matt Ryan for the second-fastest to 60,000 in NFL history. Only Drew Brees, who reached the milestone in 215 games, did it faster. Stafford now has the 10th most passing yards in NFL history and assuming he stays healthy, he should pass Dan Marino (61,361) and Matt Ryan (62,792) in the coming months.

We got a scorigami. The Bills' win over the Ravens gave us the first 41-40 final score in the history of the NFL. It was the 1,092nd unique final score in the 106-year history of the league.

This actually marks the third straight season where we've gotten a scorigami in Week 1.