The Buffalo Bills pulled off a stunning comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, and in the process, the two teams combined to make some history. The game in Buffalo ended at 41-40, a score that had never been seen before in the 106-year history of the NFL.

Bills kicker Matt Prater drilled a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the game to seal the Bills' win and the scorigami. The Buffalo victory marked the 1,092nd unique final score in NFL history.

The field goal by Prater capped a stunning comeback by the Bills, who trailed by 15 points (40-25) with just four minutes left to play. Josh Allen cut into the double-digit deficit with 3:56 left in the fourth quarter after he hit Keon Coleman with a 10-yard touchdown pass to trim Baltimore's lead down to 40-32.

At that point, the Ravens tried to run out the clock with Derrick Henry, but he fumbled away the ball and the Bills recovered, giving Buffalo some hope. It was one of the few mistakes made by Henry, who rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Four plays after Henry's fumble, Allen scored on a one-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 40-38 with 1:58 left. The Bills had a chance to tie it at 40, but their two-point attempt came up empty.

The Bills still had all three of their timeouts and they used them on Baltimore's ensuing drive, which was a three-and-out. After a punt by the Ravens, Allen led a 66-yard drive over the final 86 seconds to set up Prater's game-winning field goal. Allen threw for 394 yards and two touchdowns in the win while also tacking on two more rushing touchdowns.

You always need a few odd things to happen to get a scorigami and this game definitely had plenty. One reason the bizarre final score happened is because the Bills went for two after a third quarter touchdown. If they had kicked the extra point, the Bills would have been trailing 27-20 after the Jared Cook score, but they decided to go for two after a Ravens' penalty gave them the ball at the one-yard line, and they failed, which made the score 27-19.

This game marks the third time since the start of the 2023 season that the Ravens' have been involved in a scorigami. They were involved in two of them in 2023 and this one against Buffalo. As for the Bills, this is their first scorigami they've been involved in since the 2021 season. This also marked the third straight year that we've seen a scorigami in Week 1.

There were a total of seven scorigamis during the 2024 season, but since they become more difficult to achieve with each new score that happens, it would be surprising if we see as many this season.