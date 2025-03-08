Greg Rousseau is staying in Buffalo. On Saturday, the Bills announced they signed the 24-year-old defensive end to a four-year contract extension through the 2029 season. It's an $80 million extension with $54 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network.

Rousseau has played his entire career thus far in Buffalo, joining the team as the No. 30 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He finished the 2024 season with eight sacks, leading the team's pass rushers and tying his career high. Rousseau also had a career-high 53 combined tackles and 36 solo tackles last year.

His six quarterback hits against the Tennessee Titans last season was the second most in a single game in the NFL in the last two years. Rousseau's performance last season earned him an AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor, after he recorded three sacks against the Arizona Cardinals. This tied the record held by Ben Williams for most sacks ever in a Bills season opener.

The Bills made a deep playoff run last season and Rousseau made an impact in the postseason, with 10 combined tackles and two quarterback hits.

In his career, the former first-round pick has 166 total tackles, 22.5 sacks, 15 pass deflections, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.