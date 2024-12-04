Just days after clinching the AFC East title, the Buffalo Bills are bringing back a familiar face as they gear up for their playoff run. On Wednesday, the club announced that they have signed former All-Pro safety Micah Hyde. The 33-year-old makes his return to Buffalo by way of the team's practice squad.

Hyde has not played for a team this season and was most recently with Buffalo, playing for the franchise from 2017 through last season. The former fifth-round pick out of Iowa became a free agent following the 2023 campaign and was undecided about his playing future at that time, but did say last spring that "it's Bills or retire" when discussing his options.

After sitting out for three quarters of the year, Hyde now comes back to Buffalo to serve likely as a depth piece for what the organization hopes is a deep run in the postseason. The Bills have Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin atop the safety depth chart, so Hyde should be looked at as a valuable backup whenever he is brought up to the active roster after getting up to speed on the practice unit.

Throughout the season, a possible reunion with Hyde was always murmured about, with coach Sean McDermott even previously acknowledging they are keeping tabs on him.

"That's always on our radar, you know how we feel about Micah," McDermott said in October, via the official team website.

Hyde, who began his career as a member of the Green Bay Packers, blossomed as a member of the Bills, earning both of his Second Team All-Pro nods with the franchise (2017 and 2021), along with his lone Pro Bowl nomination (2017). He started 95 games for the franchise, totaling 347 tackles and 16 interceptions.