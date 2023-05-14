The Buffalo Bills are taking a chance on a former first-round pick who has been out of the league for multiple seasons. This weekend, defensive end Shane Ray posted on Instagram that he was signing with the Bills.

"Words can't describe the emotions I'm feeling right now," Ray wrote on his Instagram post. "So many tears, sleepless nights, depression, everything that comes with losing the game. So many days of having nothing but hope while fighting a uphill battle. There where times that I thought maybe I should give up, but I wouldn't be me if I folded. Even in my darkest moments I believed in myself. I believed in my preparation. I believed that I would have another opportunity even if the world didn't believe. ...

"It's official I'm a @buffalobills!!! I'm so grateful and excited for this opportunity this moment I've dreamt about for four years. I'm back!!!!!!!"

Ray had been taking part in Buffalo's rookie minicamp before signing, per ESPN. He was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He recorded 20 combined tackles and four sacks in his rookie season, and then 48 combined tackles, eight sacks and two fumble recoveries in 2016, when the Broncos won Super Bowl 50. However, a wrist injury forced him to miss half of the next season.

After Ray's rookie contract expired, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2019 season. However, he was cut before the regular season. Since 2021, Ray played two years in the Canadian Football League for the Toronto Argonauts. Last year, he had six sacks and two forced fumbles for the Argonauts.

In 49 career NFL games, Ray has recorded 94 combined tackles and 14 sacks. Now, the 29-year-old gets a second chance.