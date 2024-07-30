The Buffalo Bills are adding to their secondary before the start of the preseason. On Tuesday, the team announced that they had signed veteran safety Kareem Jackson, who will wear the No. 27. The 36-year-old defensive back is entering his 15th NFL season.

This moves comes as starting safety Mike Edwards is dealing with a hamstring injury. Jackson spent the 2023 season with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, and recorded 53 combined tackles, three passes defended and two interceptions in 10 total games played. He was suspended twice for a total of six games due to illegal hits during his time with Denver, which led to his release on Christmas Day. He was picked up by Houston, and finished the season playing for his former teammate, DeMeco Ryans.

Jackson was originally selected by the Texans with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He has played in 203 career regular-season games, and recorded 954 combined tackles, 110 passes defended and 22 interceptions.

The Bills secondary is certainly beginning anew in 2024 after parting ways with Tre'Davious White, Dane Jackson, Jordan Poyer and Siran Neal this offseason.