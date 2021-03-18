After four years in Chicago, Mitchell Trubisky is heading to Buffalo on a one-year deal, the Bills announced The former No. 2 overall pick will back up Bills Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen.

A Pro Bowler in 2018, Trubisky went 29-21 in the regular season as the Bears' starting quarterback. He was 0-2 in the playoffs, however, as Chicago never made it past the wild card round during Trubisky's time in the Windy City. In 51 regular-season games (50 starts), Trubisky completed 64% of his throws for 10,609 yards with 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He had a winning record in three of his four seasons in Chicago, including an 11-3 regular-season record in 2018. That season, Trubisky threw for a career-high 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Despite the Bears' 3-0 start last season, Trubisky's continued decline in play (he threw just 17 touchdowns in 2019 while going 8-7 as Chicago's starter) led to Matt Nagy benching him in favor of Nick Foles. But after Foles suffered an injury in Week 10, Trubisky returned to the starting lineup with six games left in the regular season. After losing his first two starts, Trubisky helped the Bears win three consecutive wins en route to a wild card berth. During the winning streak, Trubisky threw six touchdowns against just two interceptions while completing nearly 71% of his passes. His best game was against the Vikings in Week 15, when he helped lead the visiting Bears to a 33-27 victory.

Trubisky's final game as the Bears' starter took place in the 2020 wild card round. Facing the heavily favorited Saints in New Orleans, Trubisky went 19 of 29 for 199 yards with one touchdown in the Bears' 21-9 loss. The loss stretched the Bears' postseason winless streak to a full decade, as Chicago has not won a playoff game since advancing to the 2010 NFC Championship Game.

Trubisky's days in Chicago appeared numbered after the Bears signed veteran Andy Dalton earlier this week. And while the Bears continue to search for their long-term solution at quarterback, Trubisky will look to resurrect his career in Buffalo for a team that has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.