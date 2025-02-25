The Buffalo Bills are rewarding their leading receiver from the 2024 season. On Tuesday, the Bills announced they have reached agreement on a four-year extension with Khalil Shakir. ESPN reported the deal is worth up to $60.2 million and includes $32 million guaranteed at signing, with $18 million paid in the first year. The new contract keeps him in Buffalo through 2029.

If Shakir were to make every available cent in this new contract, it would rank No. 27 among current receiver contracts in terms of AAV. The fifth-round pick out of Boise State in 2022 has gotten better and better each year, and caught 76 passes for 821 yards and four touchdowns in 2024 while his quarterback, Josh Allen, won NFL MVP. Shakir's 597 yards after catch ranked third in the NFL this season behind Ja'Marr Chase and De'Von Achane, and his 76% catch rate ranked third-highest among all wide receivers.

Buffalo looked to improve the wide receiver position over the last year by drafting Keon Coleman in the second round and adding Amari Cooper at the trade deadline, but it was Shakir who ended up being Allen's most-trusted target. In 46 career games, Shakir has caught 125 passes for 1,593 yards and seven touchdowns.

Despite the Shakir extension, expect Buffalo to still add talent at the wide receiver position this offseason.