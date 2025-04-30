Four days after the 2025 NFL Draft concluded, the Buffalo Bills are adding another piece to their offense in preparation for the upcoming season. The team is signing veteran receiver and former second-round pick Elijah Moore to a one-year deal that is worth up to $5 million, according to ESPN.

Still just 25 years old, Moore is entering his fifth season in the NFL. During his first four seasons, Moore established himself as a solid complementary player who can help open things up for the rest of the offense.

During his rookie season with the Jets, Moore caught a career-high five touchdowns despite playing in just 11 games. Moore's career hit a speed bump in 2022, however, as he publicly requested a trade over his lack of involvement in the offense. He finished the season with the Jets, but was traded that offseason to the Browns, along with a third-round pick, in exchange for second-round pick.

During his first season in Cleveland, Moore set career highs with 59 receptions and 640 yards while helping the Browns make the playoffs. In 2024, Moore once again set a new career mark for receptions (61) while averaging a career low in yards-per-reception average (8.8 yards).

In Buffalo, Moore will join an ever-changing receiving corps that includes fellow newcomers Josh Palmer, Laviska Shenault Jr., rookie Kaden Prather, 2024 second-round pick Keon Coleman and 2022 fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir, who emerged as Josh Allen's No. 1 target last year.