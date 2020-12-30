New York Jets head coach Adam Gase hasn't exactly lead his team to greatness this season, narrowly escaping what was looking like an 0-16 campaign with two late wins -- which cost the Jets a shot at the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Due to his inability to win games, Gase has been the subject of many, many jokes this season, with people calling for his firing and making fun of the team as a whole.

The Jets' AFC East rival Buffalo Bills decided to join in on the fun of mocking Gase, posting a tweet that encouraged the Jets to keep the head coach around.

The fan edit looked like a jersey, with the number 30, and said "Extend A. Gase" where the last name would go. The tweet was deleted shortly after.

Here's a look at the image posted:

The Bills swept the Jets this season.

According to reports, Gase is likely to be fired after Week 17's game against the New England Patriots. Despite the reports, Gase said on Wednesday that he hasn't heard a thing.

"That was news to me. No one has said that to me," he said.

Looking forward, Gase said he is just focused on New England. "I learned when I was 22 years old, Nick Saban told me you do your job until somebody tells you different. That's what I'm going to focus on," Gase added.

Gase has been the head coach of the Jets since 2019 and has only won nine games in the two seasons with the team.

The Jets were looking like after all the struggles and embarrassments of the season they'd at least get the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft, but the team's two wins gave the Jacksonville Jaguars that selection, and likely Trevor Lawrence along with it.