As the NFL season heads into Week 9, one of the biggest questions left revolves around Odell Beckham Jr. and where he's going to end up. Beckham is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals.

One team that definitely sounds interested in potentially adding the star receiver is the Buffalo Bills. During an interview on Wednesday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane sounded like someone who's done his homework on Beckham.

"OBJ's a heck of a talent," Beane said, via NFL.com. "You know where he was drafted, obviously he had the great catch and he might have been the MVP of that Super Bowl, does he not tear the ACL. But he's a heck of a player, everyone in this room knows who OBJ is. ... And you know me, if we think he can help this team, we'd be crazy not to at least look into it."

Beane is clearly not crazy and we know that, because he's already started the process of looking into it. The general manager revealed on Thursday that he's actually had preliminary conversations with Beckham's camp.

"We've talked a little to his agent. We will see where it goes," Beane said Thursday on Sirius XM's Mad Dog Radio.

If Beckham were to sign with the Bills, he'd be joining a receiving group that already includes Stefon Diggs (55 catches for 764 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022) and Gabriel Davis (418 yards, three touchdowns).

The star receiver is likely going to be a hot commodity once he's healthy enough to play. With the NFL trade deadline now in the rearview mirror, it's not going to be easy for any team to add an impact player, so the competition could be fierce for Beckham's services.

With multiple teams looking to add Beckham, this means the Bills might not necessarily get him just because they're interested. Plus, there are multiple obstacles that could prevent the Bills from adding Odell, and Beane mentioned some of those Wednesday.

"If we did [go after Odell], you have to remember there's financials, there's roles, there's all sorts of things that would all have to line up," Beane said.

One obstacle for Buffalo is definitely Odell's "role," which Beane mentioned. Odell has to want to play for the Bills, he might not want to be a third-fiddle behind both Diggs and Davis. However, Beckham has consistently mentioned the Bills as a team he'd be willing to play for -- Odell has made it clear he wants to play for a contender -- so his role might not be a huge issue. Also, Beckham was literally tweeting about the Bills during the first half of their Week 8 win over the Packers.

The financials might end up being the biggest issue right now. According to Over The Cap, the Bills only have $930,000 in cap space, which is the second-lowest number in the NFL. That means if they want to sign Beckham, they might have to start the process of restructuring multiple contracts right now.

The Bills will need to free up as much money as possible because Beckham likely isn't going to take any sort of discount to sign with a team. Odell already ripped the Rams this season for low-balling him on an offer and he likely won't be happy if another team goes the same route.

Of course, the Bills do have a secret weapon in Von Miller, who has regularly been talking to Beckham. Miller predicted in mid-October that Beckham would end up in Buffalo.

"He's coming here, man," Miller told USA Today Sports. "He's coming to the Bills."

There's no timetable for Beckham to make his decision, but he reportedly might not be healthy enough to play until December and if he waits until that point to sign with someone, that will give him another few weeks to mull things over.