Josh Allen has led his team to the playoffs in five straight seasons, but apparently, he still hasn't done enough to impress some of his peers.

In a recent poll conducted by ESPN, 103 anonymous NFL players were asked to name the most overrated quarterback in the league and Allen was the top answer. The Bills quarterback got 11 votes, which put him slightly ahead of Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts, who both received 10 votes.

During a recent interview with Adam Schein on Sirus XM's Mad Dog Sports Radio, Allen was asked about the poll and it seems that he's not too bothered by what other players think about him.

"My reaction is, I'm not mad that 11 players, not on my team, don't like me, so that's No. 1," Allen said. "I actually think that's a term of endearment, when other players don't like me, that means I'm doing something the right way."

Although Allen wasn't mad about the poll results, he did seem slightly bothered that he wasn't asked to participate in it.

"I'm never, ever invited to participate in these anonymous surveys," Allen said. "So that's where I find this frustrating. I want be a part of these surveys too, and give my input as well."

The biggest knock on Allen is the number of turnovers he seems to have every year, which is something that one anonymous voter mentioned. Allen has 102 turnovers since his rookie year in 2018, which is the most in the NFL over that span.

Despite the turnovers, Allen has still been one of the best quarterbacks in the league, which is why he's a two-time Pro Bowler who's received at least one MVP vote in each of the past two seasons. During the 2023 season, he ranked in the top five in both passing yards (4,306) and touchdown passes (29) while also rushing for the third most yards of any quarterback (524).

Allen wasn't just voted the most overrated in this poll, he was also voted the best trash-talker, which is something he seemed thrilled about.

The Bills QB got 27 votes in the trash-talking category, which handily beat the next closest player (Baker Mayfield finished second with 16 votes).

When it comes to being overrated, if Allen can carry the Bills to the playoffs this year, he might get more respect from his peers and that's mostly because he'll be leading a revamped offense that won't include his top two receivers from last season (Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis).

Although Allen was voted the most overrated, it should be noted that he fared well in the vote for top NFL quarterback. The players in the poll were asked to rank the top three quarterbacks and Allen came in fourth behind Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.