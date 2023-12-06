Days after turning himself in to police amid domestic assault allegations, Bills pass rusher Von Miller is still available to play in Sunday's Week 14 game against the Chiefs, general manager Brandon Beane told reporters Wednesday.

Beane did not say whether Miller will actually suit up; Buffalo could still choose to deactivate the veteran for the game. But the Bills are following the NFL's lead when it comes to potential discipline. And as of now, the league isn't planning to deactivate Miller via the commissioner's exempt list unless he faces formal criminal charges, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

The 34-year-old Miller, who's in the second season of a $120 million contract, faced an arrest warrant from Dallas police in late November, accused of assaulting his longtime girlfriend, who is also pregnant. He turned himself in and was later released from Glenn Heights City Jail on a $5,000 bond, per CBS Sports HQ NFL insider Josina Anderson. Miller's girlfriend has since claimed no assault occurred, calling the case "insane." Reports indicate she also accused Miller of assault in 2021, prompting a police investigation.

Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowler who won Super Bowls with both the Broncos and Rams, ranks among the top 20 pass rushers of all time with 123.5 career sacks. He's logged just two tackles in eight games this season, one year after his anticipated Buffalo debut was limited to 11 games due to injury.