Like snipers waiting in the bushes, the Bills have been mostly bystanders during the NFL's legal tampering period. While they haven't made any splashy signings, the Bills have done something that shouldn't be overlooked.

On Monday, Buffalo restructured the contracts of quarterback Josh Allen and outside linebacker Von Miller, according to ESPN, freeing up roughly $32 million in cap space. Receiver Stefon Diggs joined his teammates after restructuring his contract on Tuesday while freeing up an additional $5.4 million in cap space.

The added cap space makes the Bills a player in free agency moving forward. While several notable players have already found new teams, there are still plenty of good players to be had with free agent season still in its infancy.

Along with signing an outside free agent, the Bills may decide to use some of that cap space to re-sign one of their free agents. The Bills' notable free agents include safety Jordan Poyer, defensive ends Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson, and running back Devin Singletary. The Bills bid adieu to linebacker Tremaine Edmunds on Monday after the team's former first round pick reportedly agreed to a multi-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

With Edmunds gone, the Bills will have to address their new vacancy in the middle of their defense. Fortunately for them, there are a slew of solid inside linebackers still available in free agency that includes Lavonte David, Zach Cunningham, Devin Bush, Anthony Walker Jr., and Cory Littleton and Kyle Van Noy, among others.

Buffalo is coming off another strong regular season but disappointing postseason. The Bills, after losing to the Chiefs in the previous two postseason, were beaten throughly at home by the Bengals in the divisional round this past January.

The Bills, based off of receiver Diggs' recent comments and his and his teammates' contract restructures, are clearly tired of coming up short in the playoffs. They'll need a strong offseason in order to avoid a similar fate in 2023.