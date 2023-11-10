The Buffalo Bills hope to get back on track this week following a prime-time loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, as they play host to Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on "Monday Night Football." Buffalo has suffered numerous notable injuries on the defensive side of the ball this year, but an offensive star recently popped up on the injury report.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was a limited participant in practice on Friday with a back injury after not being listed on the report Thursday. Diggs recently became the fifth Bill in franchise history to record 5,000 receiving yards, and it took him just 58 games to do so. He currently ranks fifth on the Bills' all-time receiving yards list.

The Bills final injury report comes out on Saturday, and Diggs' status will be one to watch. Diggs leads the league with 70 receptions, is third in receiving yards with 834 and is tied for second with seven touchdown catches.

As for the rest of Buffalo's injury report, cornerback Christian Benford did not practice for the second straight day due to a hamstring injury. Safety Micah Hyde also missed practice on Thursday and Friday with a neck/stinger injury. Linebacker Terrel Bernard was limited with a concussion on Friday.