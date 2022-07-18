Stefon Diggs doesn't envision teaming up with his brother, Trevon, anytime soon. But the star Bills wide receiver would settle for another Pro Bowl cornerback joining him in Buffalo. Hours after former Steelers standout Joe Haden recently shared video of himself working out at UCLA, Diggs tagged the Bills in a re-post of the video, indicating he'd like Buffalo to explore signing the free agent defensive back, a close friend who's also worked out alongside the wideout this offseason, per NYup.com.

Diggs, who is tied to the Bills through 2027 after signing a four-year contract extension this year, isn't the first big name in Buffalo's lineup to try recruiting Haden to the AFC East contender. Star pass rusher Von Miller, who inked a $120 million deal this spring as the team's most lucrative 2022 addition, told reporters in April that he and Haden "definitely talked about him coming here." All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, who previously played with Haden on the Browns, also said months ago he's "been trying" to lure the corner.

Haden, meanwhile, has openly speculated about his own NFL future since he became a free agent in March, most notably teasing a potential return to the Browns. Drafted seventh overall by Cleveland back in 2010, the three-time Pro Bowler spent the last five years with the Steelers, but he suggested in June that he's had a "discussion" with the Browns about a reunion.

The 33-year-old cover man is one of the most accomplished veterans still unsigned ahead of 2022 training camp. He missed five games in 2021 due to injury but had been one of the top defensive backs on Pittsburgh's highly regarded defense from 2017-2020.