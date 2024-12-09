The Buffalo Bills got a super human performance from Josh Allen on Sunday, but despite his huge game, the Bills still managed to lose to the Los Angeles Rams in one of the wildest games of the 2024 season.

With the loss, the Bills made NFL history by and that's because they basically invented a new way to lose. Going into Week 14, NFL teams that scored at least six touchdowns with zero turnovers had gone 245-0 in the Super Bowl era (including playoffs).

That record is now down to 245-1 with Buffalo's 44-42 loss to the Rams. Allen made NFL history by scoring all six of Buffalo's touchdowns in the game (You can read more about Allen's historical game here). The loss also marked the first time in franchise history that the Bills have lost a game when scoring 40 points or more with their record dropping to 53-1.

With that in mind, let's check out 12 more of the wildest stats from Week 14 (via CBS Sports research, unless noted):

Josh Allen makes NFL history. The Bills QB became the first player in regular-season history to have three passing touchdowns AND three rushing touchdowns in a game. If you include the postseason, the only other time that's happened came back in 1954 when Otto Graham did it in the NFL Championship game. Allen now has five career games with at least two touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns, which moves him past Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young (four games) for the most in NFL history. Highest scoring game of the season. The Rams and Bills combined for 86 points, which makes it the highest-scoring game of the season, topping a game that happened just last week when the Steelers beat the Bengals 44-38. The Rams 44-42 win marked just the second time in in NFL history that two teams combined for five touchdown passes, five rushing touchdowns and no turnovers (The only other time it happened came in a Chiefs-Broncos game back in December 1965). Raiders getting run over. The Raiders have trailed by at least 10 points in EVERY game they've played this season, making them just the second team in NFL history to hit that futile mark. The Raiders join the Colts, who trailed by double digits in each of their first 13 games backing 1986. Saquon breaks Eagles' rushing record. With 124 yards against the Panthers, Barkley now has 1,623 yards for the year, which breaks LeSean McCoy's single-season franchise record of 1,607 yards. The most impressive part is that Barkley broke the record in just 13 games. Eagles and Lions keep winning. With Philadelphia's win, the Eagles have now won nine games in a row. When you combine that with Detroit's 11-game winning streak, that means two teams from the same conference both have an active winning streak of at least nine games for the first time since 2009. Going back-to-back is impossible in the NFC East. With the Eagles win on Sunday, the Cowboys have now been eliminated from winning the division, which is only notable, because it means the NFC East will have a new champion for the 20th straight year. The Cowboys won the title last season and the division hasn't had a repeat winner since the Eagles won it three seasons in a row from 2002-04. Jets historical drought continues. With their loss to the Dolphins, the Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Jets haven't made the playoffs since 2010 and their 14-year postseason drought is the longest active streak in the four major pro sports (MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA). Aaron Rodgers finally throws for 300 yards. The Jets QB went more than 1,000 days without hitting the 300-yard mark, but that drought ended on Sunday when he threw for 339 against the Dolphins. Rodgers' performance marked the first time since December 2021 that he threw for more than 300 yards. Jets and Dolphins give us a scorigami. The Dolphins 32-26 win over the Jets marked the first time in NFL history that we've seen a game end with that exact final score. It's the 1,089th unique final score in league history. Dynamic duo. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison both had big games on Sunday. Jefferson caught seven passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns while Addison caught eight passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns. That combined performance marked just the second time in the past 30 years that two teammates combined for at least 250 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in a game (Randy Moss and Wes Welker hit those numbers in 2009 while playing for the Patriots in a 59-0 rout of the Titans in 2009). Kirk Cousins is cracking. The Falcons QB has thrown eight interceptions with zero touchdowns in his past four games while Atlanta's opponents have thrown 11 touchdowns with zero interceptions. That makes the Falcons the first team in NFL history with zero passing touchdowns and eight or more interceptions thrown in a four-game span where their opponents threw at least eight touchdowns passes with zero interceptions. Brock Bowers sets rookie record. With three receptions against the Buccaneers, Brock Bowers now has 87 for the season, which is a new rookie record for tight ends. Bowers broke the old mark of 86, which was set by Sam LaPorta last season.

