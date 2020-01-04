Bills-Texans injuries: Will Fuller, Jonathan Joseph, Levi Wallace among inactives for AFC wild-card game

The Texans are getting one star back on the field on Saturday in their wild-card matchup with the Bills, but another will not be able to suit up. Receiver Will Fuller was deemed inactive by the team prior to kickoff.

Other Texans inactives include cornerbacks Johnathan Joseph and Cornell Armstrong, receiver Steven Mitchell, tight end Jordan Akins, nose tackle Eddie Vanderdoes and tackle Elijah Nkansah.

The Texans will have defensive lineman J.J. Watt (shoulder) in action after he was upgraded to a full practice on Thursday and avoided a final injury designation.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said earlier in the week that Fuller would be a game-time decision, but on Thursday, NFL Network's James Palmer reported that the receiver was considered a "long shot" to play. Despite missing five games this season, Fuller finished second on the team with 49 receptions for 670 receiving yards. He also caught three touchdown passes while helping Houston capture the AFC South division title.

The Bills will be missing starting cornerback Levi Wallace after he was ruled inactive by the team due to an ankle injury. He's joined on the Bills inactive list by receiver Robert Foster, running back T.J. Yeldon, offensive linemen Ryan Bates and Ike Boettger, tight end Tommy Sweeney and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.