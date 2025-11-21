This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning and happy Friday! Another week is just about in the books, and I can almost smell my Thanksgiving feast.

Carter Bahns here to fill you in on last night's clash between the Bills and Texans, some NBA personnel news and everything else that occurred throughout the sports world over the last 24 hours. We'll also take a look ahead to college basketball's "Feast Week" and, of course, break down the high-stakes matchups in the NFL and college football this weekend.

Let's dive in.

🏈 Five things to know Friday

The Texans upset the Bills in a "Thursday Night Football" thriller. Houston pulled off a 23-19 win over Buffalo, and the game was as strange as the final score. From the Texans' eight sacks of Josh Allen to the Bills' 4th-and-24 hook-and-ladder miracle to extend the game, and from a missed extra point to a kickoff return touchdown, this game had a little bit of every kind of madness. Calen Bullock dashed the Bills' comeback hopes with a game-sealing interception near the goal line, and it was a fitting way for the upset to end as Houston leaned on its elite defense to get above .500 at 6-5 on the year. Domantas Sabonis has a partially torn meniscus, dealing another blow to the Kings. The star big man, who missed Wednesday's loss to the Thunder with the knee injury, will reportedly be re-evaluated in three to four weeks. Sacramento's putrid start to the season could get even worse with Sabonis on the shelf, and between the 3-12 record and bleak outlook for the foreseeable future, the Kings may be entering tank mode. LaMelo Ball is open to a trade out of Charlotte. The Hornets' former first-round pick is reportedly willing to hit the trade block, opening the door for suitors to go shopping for a standout point guard. Where could he land with a potential transaction? Sam Quinn says the Clippers, Heat, Rockets, Mavericks and Trail Blazers would all benefit from Ball's services. See why those destinations make the most sense for Ball. Mack Rhoades is out as Baylor's athletic director. It seemed all but inevitable after he took a leave of absence and stepped down as College Football Playoff chair, and Rhoades' full exit is now in the works with Baylor set to part ways with its longtime administrator. The school earlier this week launched an investigation into the ninth-year athletic director for a personal situation that is believed to violate his contract and Baylor's code of ethics. Texas boasts the No. 1 class in the 2026 women's basketball recruiting cycle. That's one of the top takeaways from this week's early signing period, which also saw North Carolina lock up the No. 1 player in the class in point guard Kate Harpring. USC, UConn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Iowa are also among the biggest winners thus far on the recruiting trail with their bevy of blue-chip pickups. Only one prospect in 247Sports' top 30, No. 3 overall recruit Jerzy Robinson, remains uncommitted in advance of April's regular signing window.

🦃 Do not miss this: Ranking the biggest "Feast Week" tournaments

Getty Images

Thanksgiving is nearly upon us, which means it's about time for some of the most tantalizing non-conference matchups of the college basketball season. The annual "Feast Week" slate is loaded with premier showdowns across the stacked slate of MTEs, and no event will put as much stardom on display as the Players Era Men's Championship. The second installment of the Las Vegas-based basketball festival is the best of the six prominent "Feast Week" tournaments, according to David Cobb's rankings.

Players Era Men's Championship (Nov. 24-27) Baha Mar Championship (Nov. 20-21) Rady Children's Invitational (Nov. 27-28) ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 27-28) Maui Invitational (Nov. 24-26) Battle 4 Atlantis (Nov. 26-28)

The rundown of scheduled and potential top-25 showdowns at the Players Era Festival is almost too long to list. So instead, we'll highlight the best matchups from the other tournaments. Don't miss the Baha Mar Championship on CBS Sports Network, where No. 1 Purdue and No. 14 Texas Tech headline the four-team field. No. 10 Florida and No. 23 Wisconsin will also be in action at the Rady Children's Invitational. Keep an eye also on No. 9 BYU -- the favorite at the ESPN Events Invitational -- and No. 25 NC State, which tops the Maui Invitational field.

✅ Week 12 NFL picks, predictions

Getty Images

The NFL is at an inflection point in Week 12. Pivotal games are on tap for a number of playoff contenders, while the league's bottom-dwellers enter contests that could have ramifications for their coach and quarterback situations.

Jordan Dajani and Jared Dubin assessed the slate and delivered their picks for this weekend's top games. Below are the prognosticators' views on the primetime matchups. See their full slate of predictions, including best bets for Colts-Chiefs and Eagles-Cowboys.

Buccaneers at Rams ('SNF')

Dajani (Rams -6.5): "The Buccaneers are 1-7 in prime time with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, and I have concerns about this Bucs defense after watching last week's loss against the Bills. Prediction: Rams 27, Buccaneers 20."

"The Buccaneers are 1-7 in prime time with at quarterback, and I have concerns about this Bucs defense after watching last week's loss against the Bills. Rams 27, Buccaneers 20." Dubin (Buccaneers +6.5): "I think the Rams win this one, but the Bucs, as is their wont, either keep it close or find a way to backdoor into a cover. Prediction: Rams 31, Bucs 26."

Panthers at 49ers ('MNF')

Dajani (49ers -7): "This is Christian McCaffrey's first game against his former team! How could you not take the 49ers at home in this situation? Prediction: 49ers 31, Panthers 20."

"This is first game against his former team! How could you not take the 49ers at home in this situation? 49ers 31, Panthers 20." Dubin (49ers -7): "I know the Panthers finally figured out a way to throw the ball all over the yard last week, but that's still an aberration when it comes to their season-long performance. If San Francisco can hold Rico Dowdle in check, I think the Niners should roll. Prediction: 49ers 27, Panthers 16."

🦆⚔️ Oregon vs. USC headlines Week 13 college football slate

Imagn Images

The B1G Time showdown between former Pac-12 rivals No. 7 Oregon and No. 15 USC is the most prominent contest on college football's Week 13 schedule. Not only will a dozen of the sport's top NFL prospects meet in a battle between recruiting powerhouses, but this is also one of the many games with College Football Playoff implications. The Ducks can all but lock up a spot in the bracket with another ranked victory and the Trojans must pull off a road win to stay alive in the postseason hunt.

Don't miss the rest of the action on the CFP bubble, though. No. 22 Missouri looks to play spoiler at No. 8 Oklahoma, No. 16 Georgia Tech aims to close ACC play with a win over Pittsburgh and No. 11 BYU has a shot at clinching a Big 12 Championship Game appearance against Cincinnati.

While both squads feature electric offensive talent, Tom Fornelli foresees this battle at Autzen Stadium staying under the 59.5-point total. Here are the rest of Fornelli's favorite picks from this week's Six Pack.

No. 15 USC at No. 7 Oregon: Under 59.5

Under 59.5 No. 22 Missouri at No. 8 Oklahoma: Under 42.5

Under 42.5 Washington State at James Madison: James Madison -13.5

James Madison -13.5 Arkansas at No. 17 Texas: Arkansas +8.5

Arkansas +8.5 Minnesota at Northwestern: Under 40.5

Under 40.5 No. 18 Michigan at Maryland: Maryland moneyline

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⛳ RSM Classic (second round), noon on Golf Channel

🏀 No. 23 Wisconsin at No. 9 BYU (M), 4 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 No. 11 USC at No. 24 Notre Dame (W), 6 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Hoops Classic: No. 6 Louisville vs. Cincinnati (M), 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU

🏀 Detroit at No. 17 Michigan State (M), 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏀 NBA Cup group play: Pacers at Cavaliers, 7 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Niagara at No. 5 Duke (M), 7 p.m. on ACC Network

🏈 Florida State at NC State, 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Hall of Fame Women's Showcase: No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 1 UConn (W), 8 p.m. on Fox

🏀 NBA Cup group play: Nuggets at Rockets, 9:30 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Baha Mar Championship game: No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 14 Texas Tech (M), 9:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏈 Hawaii at UNLV, 10:30 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Empire Classic: Presbyterian at No. 19 UCLA (M), 10:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Saturday

⚽ Chelsea at Burnley, 7:30 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ West Ham United at AFC Bournemouth, 10 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Nottingham Forest at Liverpool, 10 a.m. on NBCSN

🏈 No. 13 Miami at Virginia Tech, noon on ESPN

🏈 No. 22 Missouri at No. 8 Oklahoma, noon on ABC

🏈 Rutgers at No. 1 Ohio State, noon on Fox

⚽ Manchester United at Newcastle United, 12:30 p.m. on NBC

🏈 Charlotte at No. 4 Georgia, 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

⛳ RSM Classic (third round), 1 p.m. on Golf Channel

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker, 1 p.m. on ESPN+

🏀 No. 20 Kentucky at No. 21 Louisville (W), 2 p.m. on The CW

🏈 Syracuse at No. 9 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. on NBC

🏈 Arkansas at No. 17 Texas, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 Kentucky at No. 14 Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 No. 15 USC at No. 7 Oregon, 3:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 No. 24 Tulane at Temple, 3:45 p.m. on ESPNU

🏈 Kansas State at No. 12 Utah, 4 p.m. on ESPN2

🏈 No. 18 Michigan at Maryland, 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏈 TCU at No. 23 Houston, 4 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Knicks at Magic, 5 p.m. on NBA TV

🏈 Pittsburgh at No. 16 Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 No. 21 Illinois at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏈 No. 20 Tennessee at Florida, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 No. 25 Arizona State at Colorado, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

🏈 No. 11 BYU at Cincinnati, 8 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Pistons at Bucks, 8 p.m. on NBA TV

⚽ NWSL Championship: Gotham FC at Washington Spirit, 8 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ MLS Playoffs (Western Conference semi): Los Angeles FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏁 Las Vegas Grand Prix, 11 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday

⚽ Aston Villa at Leeds United, 9 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. on NBCSN

🏀 Syracuse at No. 6 Michigan (W), noon on FS1

🏈 Colts at Chiefs, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Patriots at Bengals, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Jets at Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Steelers at Bears, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Vikings at Packers, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Giants at Lions, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Seahawks at Titans, 1 p.m. on Fox

⛳ RSM Classic (final round), 1 p.m. on Golf Channel

⚽ MLS Playoffs (Eastern Conference semi): FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF, 2 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 George Mason at No. 9 Maryland (W), 2:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏀 Utah at No. 1 UConn (W), 2:30 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Howard at No. 5 Duke (M), 4 p.m. on ACC Network

🏈 Browns at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Jaguars at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Falcons at Saints, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Bryant at No. 3 UConn (M), 6 p.m. on truTV

🏀 UNC Greensboro at No. 14 North Carolina (W), 6 p.m. on ACC Network

🏀 WNBA Draft Lottery, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ MLS Playoffs (Eastern Conference semi): Philadelphia Union at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏈 Buccaneers at Rams, 8:20 p.m. on NBC