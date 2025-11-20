'Thursday Night Football' kicks off NFL Week 12 with a pair of AFC playoff hopefuls battling as the Buffalo Bills visit the Houston Texans. C.J. Stroud (concussion) is out, but creating a Texans vs. Bills SGP could still lean on several big names like Josh Allen, James Cook and Nico Collins. With both teams possessing top-3 passing defenses, though, many may lean on the running backs with NFL props and when looking to construct a winning NFL same-game parlay.

The Bills are favored by 5.5 points, per the latest NFL odds, and the over/under is 43.5. Apart from Cook, Houston's tandem of Woody Marks and Nick Chubb could factor into NFL player props and TNF best bets. One also can't forget about what Allen can do on the ground as he had three rushing scores last week and has the shortest NFL odds as an anytime touchdown scorer at -125. What combination of prop bets and predictions should comprise your TNF SGP? Before locking in any Texans vs. Bills picks for your 'Thursday Night Football' SGP, be sure to see the Bills vs. Texans prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

Now, the model has analyzed Texans vs. Bills on 'Thursday Night Football' and locked in three confident best bets for an NFL SGP. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of almost 6-1. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Houston vs. Buffalo here.

Top 'Thursday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Bills vs. Texans, SportsLine's Machine Learning Model says Texans quarterback Davis Mills goes Under 211.5 passing yards (-112 at FanDuel). Mills has looked impressive in a couple of start but that came against the lowly Titans and the Jaguars' 26th-ranked passing defense. He will face a much more formidable foe on TNF in Buffalo, which possesses the league's No. 2 pass defense. The Bills have held each of their last two opposing quarterbacks to exactly 173 passing yards.

Only three quarterbacks have gone Over 211.5 passing yards versus Buffalo in 2025, including the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Drake Maye. Mills isn't on their level, and with Buffalo having the 31st-ranked run defense, Houston should heavily lean on the ground game. The AI model projects Mills to have 169.2 passing yards. This NFL prop is rated 4.5 stars and could be a part of a winning Thursday Night Football SGP. See which other TNF same-game parlay picks to make here,

How to make Texans vs. Bills SGP picks

In addition, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model has eight other NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better that could be a part of your Bills vs. Texans SGP picks. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's Thursday Night Football NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top TNF same-game parlay picks you should target with your Texans vs. Bills predictions? Visit SportsLine now to see the Thursday Night Football SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model and find out.