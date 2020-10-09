The decision to postpone the Bills-Titans game to Oct. 13 means that football fans are going to be in for a rare treat in Week 5 and that treat is that the NFL will be holding a Tuesday game for just the second time in 70 years.

According to ESPN.com, the game between the Bills and the Titans has been moved from Sunday to Tuesday and will now kick off at 6 p.m. ET from Nashville. However, this move does come with one huge catch: If any more people in the Titans organization test positive for COVID between now and Tuesday, then the game will be postponed indefinitely.

The NFL decided to move the game after two more members of the Titans organization tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total to 23 positive tests since Sept. 24. If there are no more positive tests and the game stays on Tuesday, that means the Bills and Titans would become just the third and fourth teams to play on that day of the week since 1950.

The only other time a Tuesday game has happened over the past 70 years came back in 2010 when the Eagles played the Vikings. Ten years ago, that game was postponed two days because a blizzard was about to hit Philadelphia. In that situation, the teams didn't find out until noon on Sunday -- less than one hour before kickoff -- that the game was going to be rescheduled.

One odd nugget from that game is that it led to one of the biggest regular season upsets of the past decade. Going into the game, the Vikings were a 14.5-point underdog, but they ended up pulling off a 24-14 win. That Vikings team is one of just six teams over the past 10 years that has won a game as an underdog of two or more touchdowns.

For this week, the Bills were a 1-point favorite before the game was taken off the board at most sportsbooks.

One thing Tennessee and Buffalo will probably want to take note of is how Minnesota and Philadelphia recovered following their Tuesday game. If Tennessee and Pittsburgh have to play on a Tuesday, that creates a competitive imbalance, because it means that they'll only have four full days of rest until their next game while their opponents will have a full week's rest.

In the case of the Vikings and Eagles, both teams lost their next game after playing on Tuesday. In Philly's case, they lost to the Cowboys 14-13 in a game that was a pick 'em. As for the Vikings, they lost to the Lions 20-13 in a game where Detroit was favored by 3.5. The Eagles only mustered 13 points in their loss to Dallas, which is notable because they had gone into the game as the third-highest scoring team in the NFL, averaging 28.4 points per game.

Following this year's Tuesday game, the Bills will be playing the Chiefs and the Titans will be playing Texans. The Chiefs-Bills game was actually supposed to played on Thursday in Week 6, but that got rescheduled for Sunday so that the Bills didn't have to play two games in 48 hours.

If the Titans and Bills both lose in Week 6 after playing on a Tuesday in Week 5, then you'll probably see the NFL try to avoid Tuesday games going forward at all costs. The NFL actually used to play Tuesday games somewhat regularly. From 1940 to 1949, there were a total of seven Tuesday games in the NFL, according to Pro-Football-Reference.