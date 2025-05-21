Five NFL teams will be featured by "Hard Knocks" during the 2025 season. "Hard Knocks" will document the Buffalo Bills' upcoming training camp and will also cover each of the NFC East's four teams during the 2025 regular season.

"Hard Knocks" coverage of Bills training camp premiers Aug. 5 on HBO Max, with NFC East series beginning in December.

This season marks the second straight year that "Hard Knocks" will cover an entire division in-season. Last year, the series documented the AFC North's four teams during the final stretch of the 2024 season. The series stretched into the postseason, documenting the Baltimore Ravens' wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and its loss to the Bills in the divisional round.

It's hard imagine "Hard Knocks" choosing five better teams to chronicle in 2025. Along with having one of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL, the Bills have the league's reigning league MVP in quarterback Josh Allen, who has led Buffalo to five straight AFC East division crowns.

As far as divisions are concerned, it's hard to find one that has more intrigue than the NFC East, which includes the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, one of the most recognizable franchises in all of sports.

The NFC East also includes the New York Giants (who are entering a new era with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart) and the Washington Commanders, who are fresh off of an NFC title game appearance. The Commanders also feature one of the league's best young players in quarterback Jayden Daniels, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

"Hard Knocks" first premiered in 2001 when they documented the defending Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens during that year's training camp. The series has covered at least one team's training camp each year since except for 2011. In 2021, the Indianapolis Colts became the first team that was documented in-season by "Hard Knocks". The Arizona Cardinals (2022), Miami Dolphins (2023) and New York Giants (2023) followed suit before the series covered the entire AFC North division last December.

This year will mark the fourth time that the Cowboys have been featured on "Hard Knocks" and the first time since 2021. This will be the first time "Hard Knocks" has covered both Buffalo and Washington.