The Buffalo Bills will honor another key member of their iconic 1990s team. The franchise announced on Thursday night that it will retire Hall of Fame receiver Andre Reed's No. 83 during the 2027 season.

Reed, who starred in Buffalo from 1985-99, is the franchise's all-time career leader with 941 catches, 13,095 yards and 86 touchdowns. He had an additional 85 catches for 1,229 yards and nine touchdowns in 17 playoff games.

Reed has joined former teammates Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith and Thurman Thomas as the fourth Bills player in the organization's history to have his jersey number retired.

Kelly, Thomas and Bills owner Terry Pegula surprised Reed with the news.

"Oh man, it's almost like the moment when we all got the call for him going into the Hall of Fame," Thomas said. "We knew that he deserved to be in the Hall of Fame, and it was kind of the same thing. One of the four guys that, when you mention the Bills, his name is always mentioned.

"You saw his work ethic when we were in training camp together for 12 years, like, yeah, that guy is special, and he was a big part of our run to try to win a Super Bowl here. There aren't too many people today that go over the middle as much as Andre Reed did back in the day. He took a lot of punishment, but he was always there for us."

Reed was an integral part of Buffalo's historic run of success during the 1990s. While they didn't win a Super Bowl, Buffalo made history by becoming the first (and last) team to play in four consecutive Super Bowls. Reed caught eight passes for 153 yards in Buffalo's third of four consecutive trips to the big game.

Buffalo's run also included the largest come-from-behind win in playoff history. The Bills overcame a 35-3 deficit to defeat the Oilers in the 1992 wild card round. Reed caught three consecutive touchdowns during Buffalo's comeback.

Reed was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.