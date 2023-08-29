NFL roster cutdown day is a volatile time in the league. Not only do all 32 NFL teams have to trim their rosters down to 53 players, but they also have to monitor waivers for players they may be interested in, and begin the process of creating their practice squads. Teams may also look to trade late picks for players on other teams that may be set to hit waivers. That's what the New York Giants did on Tuesday.

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, the Giants are trading for Buffalo Bills defensive end Boogie Basham. Jones reports the two teams are swapping late-round picks.

Basham was selected by Buffalo in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Wake Forest. He racked up 19.5 sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss in 42 collegiate games, but never quite found his stride with the Bills. In 23 NFL games played with zero starts, Basham recorded 37 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks, two passes defensed and an interception. In what appears to be a corresponding move, the Giants cut former third-round pick pass rusher Oshane Ximines, according to ESPN. Ximines recorded 6.5 sacks in four seasons with New York.

Giants head coach and former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll wanted to take a flier on Basham in case he was set to hit waivers on Tuesday. At defensive end/pass rusher, the Giants currently have Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Tomon Fox.