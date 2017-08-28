Bills trade Reggie Ragland to Chiefs for fourth rounder to add to picks stockpile

The Buffalo Bills likely won't be competing for a playoff spot in 2017, but their future is beginning to look promising. As the Bills' rivals continue to add pieces that'll help them win immediately (the Dolphins signed Jay Cutler and the Patriots traded for Brandin Cooks this offseason), the Bills continue to trade away would-be contributors for draft picks.

The stockpiling of picks continued Monday when the Bills traded linebacker Reggie Ragland to the Chiefs in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick. Ragland was a second-round pick just a year ago, but he was selected by a Bills regime (GM Doug Whaley and coach Rex Ryan) that is no longer intact. The new Bills regime (GM Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott) apparently couldn't find a place for him in their 4-3 defense. And so, the Bills did what they've been doing a ton lately: they traded away a player they had no say in acquiring in the first place so that they can have more of a say in building the team they want in the future.

This summer alone, the Bills have traded Ragland, receiver Sammy Watkins, cornerback Ronald Darby, and quarterback Cardale Jones. In return for all of those players, they netted a fourth-round pick, a second-round pick, a third-round pick, and a seventh-round pick. And don't forget what the Bills did in the draft, when they gave the Chiefs the 10th pick for the 27th pick, 91st pick, and a 2018 first-round pick.

Bills' future draft capital:

* Chiefs' 2018 first round

* Rams' 2018 second round

* Eagles' 2018 third round

* Chiefs 2019 fourth round — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 28, 2017

There's more:

#Bills are stockpiling draft picks. They can add 3rd AND 4th round Compensatory draft picks for 2018 Draft from Stephon Gilmore/Robert Woods — Eric Galko (@OptimumScouting) August 28, 2017

If it's not clear already, the Bills are stockpiling draft picks. If this sounds familiar, it should. The Bills appear to be doing what the Browns are doing under Paul DePodesta -- aka Jonah Hill from Moneyball. The Browns stockpiled draft picks and their rebuild is already beginning to take shape as a successful one.

Now, if the Bills are smart, they'll commit fully to their rebuild by trading star running back LeSean McCoy while he still holds a ton of value. As of now, it doesn't sound like that'll happen.

#Bills RB LeSean McCoy on trade rumors: "I talked to [the Bills] and said that that’s not on the radar, and that’s not in their plans." pic.twitter.com/5wFPWD9qN0 — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) August 24, 2017

Here's what the Chiefs are getting in Ragland: A linebacker who enjoyed a successful career at Alabama but never played a down of football for the Bills last year due to a torn ACL. In his final two seasons at Alabama, Ragland racked up 195 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, four sacks, and an interception.There's no question he has potential, but there's also no way to know if his potential will translate over to the NFL.

The good news for Ragland is that he's joining a team that uses a 3-4 scheme. Plus, he's now a member of a franchise that consistently has playoff aspirations. Praise the Bills for their rebuilding approach, but being a part of a rebuilding team probably isn't much fun for the players who might not even be around to reap the rewards of that rebuild.