Bills trade starting guard to Browns in exchange for two 2020 draft picks

The Buffalo Bills have traded Wyatt Teller and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2020 sixth-round pick. Cleveland, seeking additional help at guard prior to the trade, could have Teller start at right guard for the season opener against the Tennessee Titans on September 8.

Teller, a 2018 fifth-round pick of the Bills, started seven games at left guard last season. He didn't allow a sack last season in 476 offensive snaps, but had five penalties. CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Chris Trapasso evaluated Teller coming out of Virginia Tech prior to when he was drafted:

"Strength, especially in upper body, is at NFL level already. Mauler in run game. Has bad waist-bending tendency. Limited athleticism and lateral movement. Consistent combo blocker. Best in power run scheme."

The Browns have been looking for a right guard throughout camp, rotating Eric Kush, Austin Corbett and Kyle Kalis over the past several weeks. Wyatt is expected to be the front-runner to start at right guard. he was listed as the second-team right guard on the Bills, who had a surplus of players at the position in first-round pick Cody Ford along with free agents Spencer Long and Quinton Spain.