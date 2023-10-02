The joy from the Buffalo Bills' 48-20 Week 4 win against the previously undefeated Miami Dolphins has subsided quickly, as head coach Sean McDermott announced that the team's top cornerback, two-time Pro Bowler Tre'Davious White, has torn his Achilles and will be out for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The 28-year-old White has now suffered his second season-ending leg injury in three seasons, as he previously tore his ACL on Thanksgiving against the New Orleans Saints during the 2021 campaign. He co-led the NFL in interceptions in 2019, earning the only first-team All-Pro honors of his career. White was the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, part of a trade back with the Kansas City Chiefs that netted them Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall selection in that draft.

White is a big loss for Buffalo, as he's one of seven players since 2017 with 15-plus interceptions and five-plus forced fumbles.

Players with 15+ interceptions and 5+ forced fumbles (since 2017)

Buffalo will now likely turn to fourth-year veteran Dane Jackson to fill the void left by White's injury. Jackson has started 22 of his 41 career games, totaling three interceptions and two forced fumbles since entering the NFL as a seventh-round pick out of Pittsburgh in 2020.