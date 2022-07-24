The Buffalo Bills had a top-flight secondary in 2021, ranking No. 1 in the league in DVOA against the pass. That mark is even more impressive when considering star cornerback Tre'Davious White missed the last chunk of the year after suffering a torn ACL on Thanksgiving. As Buffalo opens training camp, White's health is one of the bigger storylines with the club and we are now getting some updates on that front.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that White will begin camp on the physically unable to perform list, but has been encouraged with his rehab thus far.

"He looks really good," McDermott said of White, via the official team website. "He's working his tail off. Tre is a consummate pro, so that has not changed. We're just excited to get him back when we can get him back."

McDermott also added that White is "on schedule" in his recovery, but didn't dive into specifics, saying: "He's on schedule with what the trainers are telling me he's on schedule. I think he's got a great look in his eye. I know what he's working back towards. And really other than that, that's all I can say."

The 27-year-old is entering his sixth season in the NFL, all of which have been with the Bills. Buffalo selected White in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU. Upon arrival, White has blossomed into one of the top corners in the NFL, being named first-team All-Pro in 2019 along with receiving two Pro Bowl nods (2019 and 2020).

In the 11 games White played last season, he allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete just 53.4% of their targets against him with a 61.4 passer rating.

Along with White, guard Ike Boettger and defensive tackle Eli Ankou will also start on the PUP list, while offensive lineman Rodger Saffold will begin camp on the NFI list after injuring some ribs in a recent car accident.