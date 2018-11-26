Bills troll Jalen Ramsey on Twitter, Josh Allen takes high road: 'I just want to win football games'

Josh Allen returned to the field Sunday after missing the previous four games with an elbow injury. And while his numbers weren't great -- 8 of 19 for 160 yards and a touchdown -- he didn't commit a turnover and he rushed for another 99 yards and a score in the Bills' 24-21 win over the flailing Jaguars.

Given how poorly the 2018 season has gone It's easy to forget that these two outfits took part in a playoff game 10 months ago. What remains fresh in our minds, however, are Jalen Ramsey's comments this summer about Allen, the Bills' first-round pick.

"I don't care what nobody say. He's trash. And it's gonna show too," Ramsey told GQ.com's Clay Skipper at the time. "That's a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I'm excited as hell. I hope he's their starting quarterback. He played at Wyoming. Every time they played a big school -- like, they played Iowa State, which is not a big school in my opinion because I went to Florida State, and he threw five interceptions, and they lost by a couple touchdowns or something like that. He never beat a big school. If you look at his games against big schools, it was always hella interceptions, hella turnovers. It's like: Yo, if you're this good, why couldn't you do better? He fits that mold, he's a big, tall quarterback. Big arm, supposedly. I don't see it, personally."

And three months before that, shortly after Allen was selected with the seventh-overall pick, the Bills tweeted a video showing their young quarterback throwing his first pass in practice as a member of the team:

That prompted Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, one of the league's best young players last season, to tweet (and then a short time later delete) this:

Fast-forward to Sunday afternoon, after the Bills outlasted the Jaguars.

Allen, however, had no interest in gloating.

"I just want to win football games," he said, via Syracuse.com's Matt Parrino. "There was a lot of trash talking before and after. But ultimately my job is to go out there and help this team win football games. I did a good enough job of that tonight with the help of my team. ... That's one of the best corners in the game, and to come out and play like we did as a team against a very good defense -- I think they're ranked number three in the league -- to come out and get a 'W' and to score some points felt good."

And to Ramsey's credit, he answered questions about his "Allen is trash" remarks from earlier in the year.

"The good thing about the world we live in is everyone can have an opinion. I stick by my opinions, usually," Ramsey said. "He hurt us with his feet. He did enough for their team to get a win. That's really what matters at the end of the day. So it doesn't matter what I said or anything like that. I'm sure that's what he was thinking on his side."

The Bills, now 4-7, have won two straight. While the Jags, now 3-8 and losers of seven in a row, remain one of the NFL's most disappointing teams.