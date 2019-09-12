Bills use Giants coach Pat Shurmur's mediocre evaluation of Josh Allen as bulletin board material for Week 2

It's not often you see an NFL head coach give the opposing team some bulletin board material just days before a game, but that's exactly what happened on Thursday with New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur. With the Giants getting set to face Buffalo on Sunday, Shurmur was asked what he thought of Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the lead up to the 2018 NFL Draft. The Giants had the second overall pick that year, and although they ended up selecting Saquon Barkley, they did thoroughly scout each of the top-rated quarterbacks, including Allen.

So what was Shurmur's pre-draft evaluation?

"We thought he was a big, strong thrower," Shurmur said, via Newsday. "A guy that had a chance to be a starter in the NFL, and he has been for them. I think he's made steady improvements. He's a very strong-armed guy. He's helped them win some big games already. Just like any young player, you see where he'll make mistakes and then correct them."

Calling a projected first-round pick a guy who has a "chance to be a starter" isn't exactly a compliment. If a quarterback gets taken in the first round, it's pretty much assumed that they're going to start at some point, which means it's very possible the Giants didn't view Allen as a first-round talent.

Shurmur was then asked if he wanted to clarify his comment but instead used the opportunity to simply repeat his original opinion.

"I thought he had a chance to be a starter," Shurmur said. "But I was asked what I thought of him, and that's what we thought of him. He had a chance to be a starter."

Although Shurmur's comments might not seem like a huge deal to you, Bills coach Sean McDermott was offended enough that he apparently decided to use them as bulletin board material. At some point on Thursday, the Bills posted Shurmur's comments on multiple televisions in the team's facility, and it appears that a few reporters got a quick glimpse of those TVs, which they weren't supposed to see.

The Bills have this tweet displayed on TVs around the building. Sean McDermott seems pissed off that we saw those TVs. Said, “I’m not going to get into that,” when asked if it was bulletin board material. Said what goes on those TVs is “internal messaging.” https://t.co/wmthZNUj1Q — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) September 12, 2019

During his own interview Thursday, McDermott refused to answer any questions about Shurmur's comments or the fact that they were being used as potential bulletin board material.

As for Allen, he didn't seem too offended by what Shurmur had to say.

"It doesn't bother me," Allen said. "I wasn't trying to make everybody like me or fall in love with me. Luckily the Bills had different thoughts and different plans with me. And luckily I ended up here."

Shurmur will probably have a different assessment of Allen if the quarterback dices up the Giants secondary on Sunday. The Bills are currently a favorite in the game, which is scheduled to kickoff from MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.