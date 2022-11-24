The Buffalo Bills defense will have to finish their Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions without one of their best players. Star pass rusher Von Miller was carted to the locker room in the first half due to a knee injury, and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the day by the team.

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson, the initial prognosis is a sprained knee for Miller, who is scheduled for MRIs on Friday. Miller was injured with just under three minutes remaining in the second quarter. He took an inside route to rush quarterback Jared Goff, and planted awkwardly with his left leg. Miller was able to walk off the field on his own, but spent a very long time in the blue medical tent before being carted off to the locker room before halftime. The team was quick to rule him out for the remainder of the contest.

The 33-year-old has recorded 20 combined tackles, 11 QB hits, eight sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble in 10 games played coming into this week. He recorded one tackle and one QB hit before suffering his injury on Thursday.

This is a notable injury not only because of the fact that Miller is one of the Bills' best defensive players, but that Buffalo is also very shorthanded at pass rusher. A.J. Epenesa and Greg Rousseau are not dressed this week due to ankle injuries.