Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller is still rehabbing from the torn ACL he suffered last November, but if he has his way, he will be back on the field for the start of the 2023 NFL season. Speaking at a charity event in the Denver area, Miller explicitly stated that his plan is to be in the lineup for the season opener.

"You know I love guarantees," Miller said to 9NEWS before his annual "Night to Take Flight" foundation event Thursday night. "It's me, it's Von. I love guarantees. I want to play. In 2013, I had [ACL] surgery in January and I played at the beginning of August in the preseason. So that put me around seven months, eight months. And 10 years removed from that, 2023, I have a whole new outlook. I know exactly where I'm supposed to be at two months, four months, six months and in the position where I'm at now, I feel great, I feel comfortable. I feel like I'll be ready to go at the start of the season."

Miller added that he doesn't want to rush things if he's not really ready, but noted that he has confidence in the people helping him rehabilitate, and that gives him the confidence that he'll be able to get back on the field as soon as possible. He did let on that it could take longer than he wants, but that the latest he could see himself returning is Week 6.

"I trust our GM, I trust our athletic trainers, I trust our team, our owners. Whenever it's time for me to play, I'll be ready to go," Miller said. "I want to be ready (for) Week 1 versus the Jets. Aaron Rodgers, "Monday Night Football." But at the same time I'm not in control of that. I'm going to do everything I can physically, mentally, emotionally to be ready for that. But if it's not the first week of the season, then it won't be any longer than Week 6, for sure."

After opening the season against the Jets in North Jersey, the Bills host the Raiders, travel to Washington to take on the Commanders, and then host the Dolphins, Jaguars and Giants. That's the first six games of the season. Miller would like to be in the lineup for all of them, but can only guarantee that he won't miss that last one.