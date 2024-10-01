The last 48 hours have been rough for the Buffalo Bills. Less than two days after getting trampled by the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills will be without star pass rusher Von Miller for four games after he was suspended by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

The future Hall of Famer won't be eligible to return to the field until Week 9 when the Bills host AFC rival Miami. He will miss upcoming games against the Texans, Jets, Titans and Seahawks.

Miller has enjoyed a bounce-back season, which is what makes his suspension so damming for the Bills, who are 3-1 entering this weekend's matchup against the also 3-1 Texans. Miller has three sacks this season after not recording a single sack last year as he was still recovering from a knee injury that prematurely ended his 2022 campaign.

Miller, 35, recently passed Hall of Famer Dwight Freeney while moving into a tie with fellow Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas for 25th all-time in career sacks. Miller has tallied 125.5 sacks in a career that will also be represented in Canton, Ohio at some point down the road.

For now, though, Miller will be forced to watch his teammates try to win without him. While Miller's absence is significant, the Bills still have several formidable pass rushers, led by defensive end Greg Rousseau.