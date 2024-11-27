The Buffalo Bills' home-field advantage will once again be on display on Sunday night with severe weather projected to be on tap for the Bills' Week 13 showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

The forecast is currently calling for freezing temperatures, possible snowfall and winds that could exceed 20 mph. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has called for potential low visibility, with snow on the roads possibly impacting travel.

There are no current plans to postpone Sunday's game, which is slated to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Highmark Stadium has been synonymous over the years with hosting games with less than ideal weather, unless you're a Bills player or fan, that is. In fact, weather forced the NFL to postpone this past January's wild-card playoff game between the Bills and Steelers, a game Buffalo eventually won.

Sunday's weather will undoubtedly benefit the Bills, especially when you consider that their opponent, the 49ers, is a team more accustomed to milder weather. The 49ers do have a recent history of winning games that have been played in adverse weather. Just ask the Packers, who were upset by the 49ers in the 2021 divisional round in what was Aaron Rodgers' final playoff game for the green and gold.

Speaking of history, Sunday's game is a matchup between two of the NFL's powerhouses during the 1990s. During that decade, the 49ers won their fifth Super Bowl and played in five NFC title games. Buffalo became the first team to appear in four consecutive Super Bowls after winning four straight AFC titles from 1990-93.

Despite their success back then, the Bills and 49ers never faced off in the Super Bowl. It doesn't appear that will happen this season, either, unless the 5-6 49ers can mount a late-season charge.