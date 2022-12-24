The Chicago Bears (3-11) and Buffalo Bills (11-3) are at opposite ends of the food chain in the NFL, but both have exciting young quarterbacks. The two cold-weather franchises will go head-to-head in brutal conditions on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. Winds are expected to whip at over 20 m.p.h. and the forecast is calling for a wind chill that will approach 20-below. It should be familiar, albeit difficult, weather for both teams who play in open-air stadiums.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Buffalo is favored by eight points in the latest Bills vs. Bears odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 40.5.

How to watch Bills vs. Bears

Bills vs. Bears spread: Bills -8

Bills vs. Bears over/under: 40.5 points

Bills vs. Bears money line: Buffalo -400, Chicago +310

Week 16 NFL picks for Bears vs. Bills

Before tuning into Saturday's Bills vs. Bears game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 157-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bears vs. Bills, the model is backing the Buffalo Bills to cover. Justin Fields has been a revelation in Chicago, with his athleticism and raw arm talent frequently creating highlight-reel plays. However, the Bears have still lost seven times in a row and are now losers of 10 of their last 11 games.

While playing in the blistering cold would typically be an advantage for a cold-weather team that also has the No. 1 running game in the NFL, Buffalo won't be undone by the weather. Josh Allen threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns last week and also rushed for 77 yards in a win over the Dolphins at home in cold, windy conditions.

The Bills have now won five in a row, can lock up the AFC East and hold onto pole position in the conference with a win on Saturday, so they'll have plenty of motivation. The model is predicting that Allen piles up another 300-plus yards of total offense to help Buffalo cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

