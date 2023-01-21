Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Buffalo

Regular Season Records: Cincinnati 12-4; Buffalo 13-3

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bengals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will battle the Buffalo Bills for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Highmark Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Cincinnati 19.94, Buffalo 18.65), so any points scored will be well earned.

The Bengals earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing last week. They took their contest against the Baltimore Ravens 24-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Cincinnati, but they got scores from WR Ja'Marr Chase and DE Sam Hubbard.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins typically have all the answers at home, but last week Buffalo proved too difficult a challenge. Buffalo had just enough and edged out the Dolphins 34-31. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Miami made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. The Bills' WR Gabriel Davis filled up the stat sheet, catching six passes for one TD and 113 yards.

Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Bengals come into the game boasting the second fewest touchdowns allowed in the NFL at 29. As for Buffalo, they rank second in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 31 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Buffalo and Cincinnati both have two wins in their last four games.