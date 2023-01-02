Josh Allen and Joe Burrow will square off for the first time ever when the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both quarterbacks are blessed with elite receivers such as Stefon Diggs and Ja'Marr Chase, but there are many other pass-catchers worthy of consideration for NFL DFS lineups. Tight end Dawson Knox has scored in three straight games, while Trenton Irwin of Cincy is coming off a two-touchdown performance last week.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Bengals

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Allen. Last week, Allen threw for two scores and ran another in to give him 174 total touchdowns in his career. That moved him past Dan Marino for the most passing plus rushing TDs for any player in NFL history through his first five seasons.

Allen has a great chance to extend his record as Cincinnati has suddenly turned into a goldmine for opposing QBs. The Bengals have allowed five passing TDs over their last two games after giving up the same number of touchdowns over their previous five games combined. Allen also has an extra incentive to have a big night as a huge performance in a primetime game against another elite QB would vault Allen's candidacy in terms of the MVP conversation.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Allen with running back James Cook. The rookie is coming off the best game of his pro career as he had 99 rushing yards and a touchdown last week on Christmas Eve. Cook has also seen an uptick in playing time over the last month as the four games in which he's logged the most offensive snaps all year have come in his last four games.

Cook is moving closer and closer to an equal timeshare with Devin Singletary as the latter has just a 52-44 edge in touches over these four games. Only 22 total yards separate the two over this stretch, yet Cook is priced much less expensive. That gives him great value, and rostering the rookie will then allow you to splurge on higher-end options in Monday's NFL DFS player pool. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Bengals vs. Bills

