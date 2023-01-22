The No. 2 Buffalo Bills will try to punch their ticket to the AFC Championship Game when they face the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Buffalo held on for a 34-31 win against Miami during Super Wild Card Weekend, while Cincinnati got past division-rival Baltimore in a 24-17 final. The Bills and Bengals had their Week 17 game cancelled after Buffalo's Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac event in the first quarter with the Bengals up 7-3.

How to watch Bengals vs. Bills

Bengals vs. Bills date: Sunday, Jan. 22

Bengals vs. Bills time: 3 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Bills TV channel: CBS

Divisional round NFL picks for Bills vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Cincinnati vs. Buffalo game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bengals vs. Bills, the model is backing Buffalo to cover the spread. The Bills have been nearly untouchable at home this season, going 8-1 in their nine contests at Highmark Stadium. Their lone loss came in overtime against Minnesota in mid-November, but they held a 27-10 lead in the third quarter of that game.

Meanwhile, three of Cincinnati's four losses have come on the road, and the Bengals failed to cover the spread in their last two games. They have struggled to match up with Buffalo in recent years, winning four of the last 16 meetings and covering the spread five times in those 16 games. The model expects Buffalo's success to continue on Sunday, as the Bills are covering the spread in over 50% of simulations.

