Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. The Bills are coming off a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and are 5-3 this season. The Bengals are 4-3 overall after three straight wins. The matchup is set for Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, where the Bengals are 2-1 to begin the 2023 season. The Bills have failed to cover the spread in four straight games, while the Bengals have covered three in a row.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Cincinnati. The Bengals are 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 50.5 in the latest Bills vs. Bengals odds. Before you make any Bengals vs. Bills picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bills vs. Bengals:

Bills vs. Bengals spread: Bengals -2.5

Bills vs. Bengals over/under: 50.5 points

Bills vs. Bengals money line: Bengals -131, Bills +111

BUF: Bills are 3-5 against the spread this season

CINN: Bengals are 3-3-1 against the spread this season

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo's offense is top-flight, led by Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and a dynamic passing game. The Bills are also stellar on defense, however, and that could be advantageous. Buffalo is No. 3 in the league in scoring defense, yielding only 17.0 points per game this season. The Bills are also No. 2 with 28 sacks, and Buffalo has 14 takeaways this season. Buffalo is outstanding in the red zone, allowing touchdowns on only 42.3% of trips inside the 20-yard line, and the Bills are firmly in the top 10 in first downs allowed (148) and passing yards allowed (1,633) to opponents.

Cincinnati is scuffling on offense this season, ranking No. 24 with only 18.7 points per game. The Bengals are also in the bottom five in total yards (1,938) and rushing yards (553), with Cincinnati averaging only 3.7 yards per rush attempt in 2023. Cincinnati is also struggling mightily on third down, converting only 33.7% of attempts to rank in the bottom five. With Leonard Floyd keying a potent pass rush for Buffalo, the Bills project well against Cincinnati's offense. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bengals can cover

The Bengals are on a three-game winning streak, averaging 27.3 points per game in those contests. That harkens back to the 2022 season in which Cincinnati operated at an elite level, and the Bengals are in the top 10 in red zone efficiency (61.1%) this season. Joe Burrow is completing 77.9% of his passes with eight touchdowns in the last three games. Burrow set a franchise record with an 87.5% completion rate last week against the 49ers, completing 19 straight passes in that game. He also ranks in the top five of the league in interception rate (1.5%) and completions per game (25.0).

Receiver Ja'Marr Chase leads the league with 8.6 receptions per game this season. Chase is also in the top five in receptions (60) and yards after the catch (320), and is averaging well over 90 receiving yards per game. Chase is also No. 2 in NFL history in receiving yards per game (87.7). See which team to pick here.

How to make Bills vs. Bengals picks

