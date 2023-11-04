The finale of a 12-game NFL slate on Sunday is a matchup between top contenders in the AFC. Paycor Stadium will host a battle between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills in primetime. Cincinnati is 4-3 overall and 2-1 at home this season, entering SNF on a three-game winning streak. Buffalo is 5-3 overall and coming off a victory over Tampa Bay, though the Bills are just 1-2 on the road.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Cincinnati. The Bengals are two-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 50.5 in the latest Bills vs. Bengals odds.

Bills vs. Bengals spread: Bengals -2

Bills vs. Bengals over/under: 50.5 points

Bills vs. Bengals money line: Bengals -131, Bills +111

BUF: Bills are 3-5 against the spread this season

CINN: Bengals are 3-3-1 against the spread this season

Why the Bills can cover

While the Bills have three losses this season, no team has a better point differential (plus-86) than Buffalo. On offense, Buffalo is averaging 27.8 points per game, No. 4 in the NFL, and scoring on 44.0% of offensive possessions. Buffalo is a top-five team in total yards, passing yards, first downs, and passing touchdowns, with 7.1 net yards per pass attempt (No. 3 in the NFL) this season. The Bills are also No. 2 in both third down efficiency (49.0%) and red zone efficiency (68.8%), with the Bengals ranking just No. 24 in the NFL in third down efficiency allowed (42.9%) on defense.

Buffalo's defense is opportunistic with 28 sacks and 14 takeaways. The Bills are allowing only 17.0 points per game, No. 3 in the NFL, and rank in the top 10 in passing yards allowed and first downs allowed this season. The Bills also stiffen near the goal line, with opponents scoring a touchdown on only 42.3% of trips inside the 20-yard line in 2023. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bengals can cover

The Bengals are on a three-game winning streak, averaging 27.3 points per game in those contests. That harkens back to the 2022 season in which Cincinnati operated at an elite level, and the Bengals are in the top 10 in red zone efficiency (61.1%) this season. Joe Burrow is completing 77.9% of his passes with eight touchdowns in the last three games. Burrow set a franchise record with an 87.5% completion rate last week against the 49ers, completing 19 straight passes in that game. He also ranks in the top five of the league in interception rate (1.5%) and completions per game (25.0).

Receiver Ja'Marr Chase leads the league with 8.6 receptions per game this season. Chase is also in the top five in receptions (60) and yards after the catch (320), and is averaging well over 90 receiving yards per game. Chase is also No. 2 in NFL history in receiving yards per game (87.7). See which team to pick here.

