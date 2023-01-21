Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will square off against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on CBS and Paramount+ in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on Sunday. The Bengals secured a 24-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens to reach the Divisional Round of the NFL playoff bracket for the second consecutive year. Meanwhile, the Bills squeaked past the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Kickoff at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Buffalo as a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Bills odds, and the over/under for total points is 49.

How to watch Bengals vs. Bills

Bengals vs. Bills date: Sunday, Jan. 22

Bengals vs. Bills time: 3 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Bills TV channel: CBS

Divisional round NFL picks for Bills vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Cincinnati vs. Buffalo game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bengals vs. Bills, the model is backing Buffalo to cover the spread. Bills quarterback Josh Allen struggled with turnovers against the Dolphins, but he also racked up 352 passing yards and three touchdowns. Allen has now thrown two or more touchdown passes in four straight games.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis hauled in six of nine targets for 113 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday's win over Miami. Davis has found the end zone six times in his last three playoff appearances and is expected to be heavily involved in Buffalo's game plan against the Bengals. The Bengals gave up 229.1 passing yards per game during the regular season, which ranked 23rd in the NFL. Buffalo's explosive aerial attack can exploit a porous Cincinnati secondary, which is a big reason why the Bills cover the spread well over 50% of the time in the model's latest simulations.

